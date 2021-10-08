Namibia: Spar Employees Demand Action Against Bosses

EMPLOYEES of Spar outlets at Ondangwa, Ongwediva and Oshakati are accusing their managers of disregarding labour laws and being abusive towards employees.

This was said in a petition handed over to Oshakati Spar assistant manager Ivette Mouton on Thursday.

Employees allege that they are being intimidated, insulted, exploited and unfairly dismissed by their managers. They demand the dismissal of Spar Oshakati manager Franklin Hartung, with immediate effect or before 30 October.

"Hartung's behaviour towards employees is bad and [he] can be a bad influence on other managers as well as to other stores," employees say.

Last week Hartung called two female employees to his office and poured water on them, say employees. His behaviour is described as cruel, childish and silly.

"What does it symbolise to pour water over the body without consent? Is there any company rule that states a branch manager has the right to pour water over employees' bodies?"

Hartung's actions demonstrate that he does not respect the dignity of female employees, say employees.

Last week, Oshakati Spar employees Teofilia Paulus and Helena Andreas opened a case of common assault against Hartung, although they later withdrew it after he apologized to them.

Employees also want Spar Savemor Okangwena manager Errol Mazt to be given a warning.

They accuse their managers of not respecting their knocking off time and say they are forced to work long hours without getting paid overtime. They also allege that their sick leave is not paid, even when they submit a doctor's certificate.

The employees further state that they are forced to buy expired items or food.

"These unfair labour practices must come to an end on or before 30 October 2021," they say.

Hartung was not available for comment yesterday, however he denied pouring water on his employees and referred The Namibian to labour consultant Steven Mutumbulwa. Mutumbulwa says the matter was resolved and the parties had reconciled.