Malawi: USAID Strategises to Power Malawi 2063

The US Government has partnered Malawi on a shared development agenda to pursue an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation as envisioned by Malawi's long term development plan Malawi 2063, a statement from the USAID country office has disclosed.

The partnership is part of the US Government's newly launched five-year Country Development Cooperation Strategy (CDCS). It is designed to build upon its 2014- 2019 strategy which among its successes yielded the Public Private Partnership arrangement with Government.

"The level of regard and coordination we share with the Government of Malawi enabled us to achieve important development objectives over the life of our previous five-year strategy," said USAID Malawi Mission Director, Catie Lott.

"Now we believe that we can make a significant contribution to the Government of Malawi's vision for improving the quality of life of its citizenry over the course of our new strategy," she added.

The new five-year partnership focuses on strengthening accountability and effectiveness of the public sector, preparing Malawi's youth to succeed by helping them lead healthy, informed and productive lives, and ensuring that the private sector is an engine for wealth creation for all Malawians.

According to USAID, the new plan is tailored to address the complex and intertwined nature of Malawi's development goals. Reported by Aston Gondwe, MBC Online Services.