Namibia: Ipc Councillors 'Restrained' Again

THE Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has prohibited all its councillors at the Windhoek Municipal Council from participating in all council-related activities with immediate effect.

The party's national general secretary, Christine Aochamus, announced this in a letter sent to the City of Windhoek's acting chief executive officer, George Mayumbelo, on Thursday.

IPC national spokesperson Immanuel Nashinge said the decision was taken as a result of differences between the council and the executive management of the city.

The IPC's sudden move to restrain its councillors comes at a time when the Windhoek municipality is at an advanced stage of appointing a new chief executive officer.