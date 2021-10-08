Namibia: Ipc Councillors 'Restrained' Again

7 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has prohibited all its councillors at the Windhoek Municipal Council from participating in all council-related activities with immediate effect.

The party's national general secretary, Christine Aochamus, announced this in a letter sent to the City of Windhoek's acting chief executive officer, George Mayumbelo, on Thursday.

IPC national spokesperson Immanuel Nashinge said the decision was taken as a result of differences between the council and the executive management of the city.

The IPC's sudden move to restrain its councillors comes at a time when the Windhoek municipality is at an advanced stage of appointing a new chief executive officer.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X