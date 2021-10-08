Zimbabwe: Four-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped

A 30-year-old Zaka woman allegedly disappeared with a four-month-old baby boy after lying to the mother that she wanted to take a walk with the toddler but never returned.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Tariro Mahokorasha who went to an unknown destination with the baby boy strapped on her back.

The incident occurred at Tarusenga Village under Chief Bota in Zaka.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still looking for Mahokorasha.

"Police in Zaka are investigating a suspected case of kidnapping which occurred on October 4, 2021 at Tarusenga Village, Chief Bota.

"The suspect, Tariro Mahokorasha aged 30 went to an unknown destination with a four-month-old baby boy strapped on her back after lying to the mother that she wanted to take a walk with the baby to Tarusenga Bus Stop and back. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station or National Complaints Desk on 0242 7036 31," he said.

In June, police located and brought back into the country from South Africa, a one-year-old baby boy who was kidnapped last December by a woman from Ushewokunze suburb in Harare.

The suspect who was identified as Fortunate Tanyanyiwa has since gone into hiding in South Africa and police, working with Interpol are still looking for her.