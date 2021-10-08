Zimbabwe: Two Prison Officers Arrested for Assisting Rapist Accused to Escape

TWO prison officers have been arrested on charges of assisting Sam Muropa, a suspected serial rapist, to escape from Harare Remand Prison last week.

The two officers have been identified as Simbarashe Machekera and Ngonidzashe Munhuuripi.

Muropa was rearrested Wednesday evening in Kuwadzana, Hararenight after stealing a car. It is alleged that he was on his way to commit more crimes at Whitehouse.

A Zimbabwean Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) insider said that the two officers will appear in court Friday.

"The two prison officers will appear in court on Friday. They were arrested by CID Homicide after it became clear that Muropa was assisted to escape".

Muropa was arrested last August and faces charges of robbing and raping 21 females between July and August this year.

He is reported to have used three concrete blocks and a chair to scale the prison wall before vanishing.

While in the cells, it was then discovered around 4.30 pm that Muropa had not returned to his cell on October 1.