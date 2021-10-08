Namibia: Man Shot Dead in Buffalo Hunt Operation

7 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

A 38-year-old man from Mbwata village in the Ndiyona constituency of the Kavango East region was shot dead by members of the anti-poaching unit on Tuesday.

The environment ministry's spokesperson Romeo Muyunda says Katika Patrick Haushiku was shot dead while members of the anti-poaching unit were trying to kill a stray buffalo at the village.

"The buffalo was showing signs of aggression, posing a serious safety concern to the residents in the area," says Muyunda.

Buffaloes are usually put down on an urgent basis to prevent possible outbreak of foot and mouth disease in livestock, says Muyunda.

"For this reason, a decision was taken to put it down immediately."

Community members were informed and warned of the dangers and potential risk of the operation prior to the hunt and were requested to stay away from the area of operation, says Muyunda.

"It is unfortunate that this request was not adhered to, as some people flocked to the area where the team was searching for the buffalo, understandably with hope to be the first ones to get meat once the buffalo was put down."

Muyunda says the buffalo charged towards officials, prompting one of them to shoot it.

"Unfortunately a stray bullet hit the deceased."

The ministry regrets the incident, which is purely accidental. Investigations are being conducted on the matter by the relevant authorities, says Muyunda.

