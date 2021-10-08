Namibia: Fire Leaves Grandfather Homeless

7 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Alfred Forbes

AN ELDERLY resident lost his home on Tuesday morning at around 10h00, when a fire started in one of the rooms of his house on a farm at Rehoboth West.

Wilfred Boois (34) and his family visited their grandfather, a caretaker, who resides on the farm over the weekend.

Boois was having a braai with his family when he was alerted about the fire by his son. Only when the little boy started crying did Boois notice the horrific incident that was taking place. By then one of the three rooms attached to the house was already engulfed in flames.

It is still not clear how the fire started but Boois suspects that a flame ignited in the corner of the first room, before spreading through the house.

In an attempt to salvage what he could from the rest of the house, Boois said he ran in to try and save their belongings. However, thick smoke had already filled the house.

Boois said extinguishing the flames was futile because the fire was uncontrollable due to strong winds.

The farm house is built in the form of three individual rooms attached to one another, with a space dividing them and a small storage room. There were two generators in one of the rooms, one of which exploded, worsening the situation, said Boois.

Boois' grandfather has lost everything as the house burned completely to the ground. He is currently residing in a small storage container.

No one was harmed in the fire.

