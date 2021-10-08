Namibia: 92 Arrested for Drugs Possession

Namibian Police last month arrested 92 suspects found in possession of various drug substances, police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said.

In a media release Shikwambi said the suspects who were found in possession of drugs valued at N$829 130, were arrested between 1 and 30 September.

The suspects involved comprise 86 Namibians, three Angolans, two Congolese and one Tanzanian national, said Shikwambi.

The drugs include 78 035 kg of cannabis worth N$780 350 and 214 mandrax tablets valued at N$25 680.

Other drugs include: 41 grams of cocaine powder worth N$20 500, 11 units of crack cocaine costing N$1 100 and three grams of methamphetamine worth N$1 500.