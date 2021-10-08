Namibia: Livestock for Sale in Online Auction

7 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matthew Dlamini

IBID Agri Namibia is currently holding an online auction of cattle, goats, sheep, poultry, loose goods and farm machinery until Sunday.

The independent digital trading platform, iBid Agri, connects the farmer with the market to sell goods and livestock.

According to an advert on social media, of interest in the cattle section are bulls of different breeds. Topping the list are two Kunene Sanga bulls, both with a starting bid of N$25 000. Two Nguni-Boran bulls at Karasburg are also on offer, with a starting bid set at N$16 000 each.

Also advertised for sale are 14 pregnant Brahman heifers in the Witvlei area with a starting bid set at N$20 000, while another six Brahman heifer lot also in Witvlei, has a starting bid of N$15 000 each.

In the small stock section, a two-year meat master ram in the Rehoboth area has N$4 500 as its minimum bidding price. There are other rams on offer with a starting bid of between N$2 000 and N$3 000.

Six lots of ewes are on offer during the online auction with starting bids set at N42 000.

In the poultry section, a pair of Brakels chickens is on offer for a minimum N$1 200 bid while male Muscovy ducks are available at Grootfontein at a minimum of N$800 each.

Also up for grabs is a solar system in Windhoek with a minimum bid of N$40 000 set, and wooden shelving at Otjiwarongo for N$2 800.

A Ford tractor that has been used on a charcoal farm in Maurani is on offer for a minimum of N$60 000.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X