Namibia: Livestock for Sale in Online Auction

IBID Agri Namibia is currently holding an online auction of cattle, goats, sheep, poultry, loose goods and farm machinery until Sunday.

The independent digital trading platform, iBid Agri, connects the farmer with the market to sell goods and livestock.

According to an advert on social media, of interest in the cattle section are bulls of different breeds. Topping the list are two Kunene Sanga bulls, both with a starting bid of N$25 000. Two Nguni-Boran bulls at Karasburg are also on offer, with a starting bid set at N$16 000 each.

Also advertised for sale are 14 pregnant Brahman heifers in the Witvlei area with a starting bid set at N$20 000, while another six Brahman heifer lot also in Witvlei, has a starting bid of N$15 000 each.

In the small stock section, a two-year meat master ram in the Rehoboth area has N$4 500 as its minimum bidding price. There are other rams on offer with a starting bid of between N$2 000 and N$3 000.

Six lots of ewes are on offer during the online auction with starting bids set at N42 000.

In the poultry section, a pair of Brakels chickens is on offer for a minimum N$1 200 bid while male Muscovy ducks are available at Grootfontein at a minimum of N$800 each.

Also up for grabs is a solar system in Windhoek with a minimum bid of N$40 000 set, and wooden shelving at Otjiwarongo for N$2 800.

A Ford tractor that has been used on a charcoal farm in Maurani is on offer for a minimum of N$60 000.