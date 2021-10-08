Namibia: Affirmative Repositioning Advocates for Revival of Omaruru Training Centre

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement's Omaruru branch is demanding the reopening of the Community Skills Development Centre (Cosdec).

The centre closed its doors in the town a few years ago.

According to AR Omaruru activist Avelinu Immanuel, the centre was the only training venue for young people and the disadvantaged masses.

His movement is now advocating for its reopening, which they believe is the most practical avenue for acquiring employment skills.

"Our country needs skilled workers. In particular, competent artisans and technicians are needed to fill skill gaps in various sectors of our economy, including the building and construction industry, power and energy plants, water distribution and sanitation systems, and large public works," Immanuel says.

He claims the training centre was closed down by the authorities to be turned into an accommodation facility for government workers and an entertainment venue for senior government officials.

"Why does the government close training centres to send young people into the streets just to accommodate employed, grown-up men and women at the expense of the youth?

"As a consequence of the above, we condemn that arrangement with the contempt it deserves and hereby demand the removal of those government employees from the Cosdec with immediate effect," he says.

Cosdec executive manager Jeremy Muller, as well as business development and marketing manager Koesha Martin cannot explain why the centre is closed, saying the closure took place before the current management.

AR Omaruru's demands come a few days after the minister of higher education, training and innovation, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, launched the revised policy on national technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Namibia adopted the Vocational Education Training Policy in 2005, which recognised the role of TVET in developing requisite skills for the economy and the world of work.

The adoption of the policy was informed by challenges, such as a high failure rate and dropouts, and leadership, governance and management challenges at vocational training centres (VTCs).

Unresponsive education curricula, poor-quality training, a shortage of proficient technical teachers and trainers, obsolete facilities and equipment, and underfunded VTCs were also challenges that led to the adoption of the policy.

Kandjii-Murangi says the TVET policy calls for the reform of the sector to respond to the changing demands of the world of work, as well as the socio-economic demands of the country.

"The policy's overarching goal is for the TVET sector to respond to current and future skills development imperatives in building a knowledge-based citizenry to make Namibia an industrialised nation and a globally competitive country.

"Objectives to be pursued through this policy have been identified as it cuts across the TVET value chain," she says.