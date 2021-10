Mauritania/Tunisia: FIFA World Cup 2022 (Qualifiers-Gr. B - Day 3) - Tunisia Defeat Mauritania 3-0

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer team defeated Mauritania's 3-0 at a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B day-3 qualifier played Thursday in Rades.

Scorers: Elyes Skhiri (15'), Wahbi Khazri (42') and Seifeddine Jaziri (86').

With this third win in a row, the national team consolidate their leadership of Group B with 9 points, ahead of Equatorial Guinea (6 points), who defeated Zambia 2-0 earlier in Malabo, Zambia (3 points) and Mauritania (0 point).

Tunisia had secured two wins at the previous days against Equatorial Guinea (3-0) at home and Zambia (2-0) away.

The national team will play Mauritania again next Sunday in Nouakchott, before travelling to Equatorial Guinea and then receiving Zambia in the last two days.

Results

Day 3 (October 7, 2021)

Equatorial Guinea - Zambia 2-0

Tunisia - Mauritania 3-0

Previous results

Zambia - Tunisia 0-2

Equatorial Guinea - Mauritania 1-0

Tunisia - Equatorial Guinea 3-0

Mauritania - Zambia 1-2

Standings

Pts

G.

1) Tunisia

9

3

2) Equatorial Guinea

6

3

3) Zambia

3

3

4) Mauritania

3

Next fixtures

Day 4 (October 10-12)

Mauritania - Tunisia

Zambia - Equatorial Guinea

Day 5 (November 11-13, 2021)

Equatorial Guinea - Tunisia

Zambia - Mauritania

Day 6 (November 14-16)

Tunisia - Zambia

Mauritania - Equatorial Guinea

Top finishers qualify for the third round.