The Ministry of Petroleum set the price of 92 octane gasoline at EGP 8.25 per liter and 95 octane gasoline at EGP 9.25 per liter.

As per the decision, the new price of 80 octane gasoline is set at EGP 7 EGP per liter.

The new prices will come into effect as of Friday morning.

Price of the compressed natural gas used at fueling stations was set at EGP 3.75 per cubic meter.

MENA