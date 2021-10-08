Egypt Exerts Great Efforts to Develop Tourism Infrastructure - Min.

8 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el Anani asserted on Thursday that great efforts are exerted by the Egyptian state to develop the tourism infrastructure via renovating roads and establishing new road networks as well as new hotels and resorts and also new tourism cities including New Alamien and Galala.

This came in a press conference held at the Egyptian embassy in Paris in which more than 25 French media representatives attended.

During the conference, the minister pointed out to steps taken by Egypt to maintain the health and safety of citizens, tourists and those working in the tourism sector.

He reviewed the most important preemptive and protective measures taken by the Egyptian state at all hotels and tourism facilities as well as museums, archeological sites and airports.

He noted that tourists willing to visit Egypt must have a certificate that they had received an anti-Covid-19 vaccine or a negative PCR test.

He also said that as many as 74 nationalities can obtain Egyptian visa through the online portal.

