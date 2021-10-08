Nigeria: UK Rules Out Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria

Abuja — The United Kingdom (UK) has ruled out quarantine for Nigerian travellers to the European nation who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 infection, from Monday.

This was disclosed by the British High Commission in Nigeria in a post titled, "UK Changes Travel Rules for Fully Vaccinated Travellers from Nigeria," posted on its website.

It stated that from Monday, October 11, 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria would be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day eight test or self-isolate for 10 days. But such persons would still need to book and pay for a day two test.

The High Commission said this policy applied to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson).

It explained, "Fully vaccinated means thAat you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England.

"The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. You must be able to prove that you have been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British government (for Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency are recognised."

The British High Commission further explained that if the traveller from Nigeria to England is not fully vaccinated, he must take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, which must be taken three days before date of travel.

The traveller must book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 tests, which would be taken on arrival and he must complete a passenger locator form anytime within 48 hours before his arrival.

"After you arrive, you must quarantine at home or in the place you were staying for 10 days; take a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Reacting to this new development, acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones said, "The exemption of fully-vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK from providing a pre-departure test and self-isolating for 10 days, is a very welcome development. To make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency on recognising Nigeria's vaccine certification, which we have now done.

"The UK remains committed to opening up international travel and enabling those who wish to enter the UK, to do safely."