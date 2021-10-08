Liberia Drops to Second Place After 2-1 Defeat

The Lone Star of Liberia has suffered their second defeat in the World Cup Qualifier against Cape Verde after they went down to Nigeria's Super Eagles 2- 0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, on September 3, 2021, in their first match.

The home boys managed to restore a short-lived hope during the match played in Accra, Ghana when they opened the curtain-raiser against Cape Verde in the first half from the leg of Striker Van Dave Harmon.

Unfortunately, barely three minutes in extra time Liberia lost everything with a 2-1 defeat.

The Lone Star are in Group C, sitting at second place with 3 points from three games, followed by Central Africa Republic third place behind Super Eagles of Nigeria at first place with six points.

If Liberia must succeed in the Qualifier for FIFA World Cup, the team needs to get away from the mindset that they are still in the formative stage.

The government needs to invest more in sports, especially grassroots football in communities to scout talents for the national team.

After the Liberia Football Association has extended the contract of Coach Peter James Butler for a year the LFA said. "It was part of a number of decisions reached in an executive committee meeting on 2 August. According to the football house, "He has been tasked with qualifying Liberia for its first-ever World Cup finals."

Coach Butler's contract was signed on a Performance or Leave basis. Bulter is carrying the job with a heavy heart after suffering his second defeat in the World Cup Qualifier.

Liberia is in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers alongside Nigeria, Cape Verde, and the Central Africa Republic.