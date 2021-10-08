Liberia: World Bank Announces Forum to Discuss Growth, Pandemic

The World Bank Group has announced a conversation with a distinguished panel as it explores actionable policy insights to support inclusive growth in developing economies.

According to an advisory, the forum scheduled for October 11, begins with a conversation with World Bank Group Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart on how to support sustainable economic growth in middle-income countries (MICs) and low-income countries (LICs) and broaden the economic recovery.

Panelists will also discuss how to support inclusive growth to reverse the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on poverty and shared prosperity.

The World Bank will convene leading voices from global and country leaders, civil society, and the private sector to make a powerful case for more equitable access to vaccines for developing countries. "We will highlight the actions being taken to achieve this, and emphasize the importance of strong health systems to successful vaccine deployment and the importance of better pandemic preparedness to building resilience against future pandemics", says the Bank.

The World Bank predicts that global growth is set to reach 5.6 percent in 2021, the strongest post-recession pace in 80 years, yet the recovery is expected to be highly unequal within and across countries.

It notes that additionally, the pandemic has amplified existing social and economic gaps and wonders whether inclusive growth can be sustained during and after this crisis.

The Bank says this is a time for countries to seize the opportunity to put in place reforms and other policy structures to ensure strong, green, and inclusive growth that addresses the needs of all, including women and those at the base of the pyramid.