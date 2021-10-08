Liberia: Arcelormittal Makes U.S.308k Payment to Former Contractors As Social Support

ArcelorMittal Liberia has made a payment of USD $308,000 (Three Hundred and Eight Thousand United States Dollars) into an escrow account established for some former independent contractors of the company for social support.

The payment has been confirmed by the bank and disbursement began today Thursday in fulfillment of a promise from ArcelorMittal Liberia to help support efforts to improve the welfare of the former independent contractors.

AML's contribution to the fund has been happily received with the former contractors expressing thanks to the company for the support.

"Bravo to AML for making sure this happens. Payment has started and the contractors are happy. We are okay because we accepted this in the interest of peace. Everything is now resolved, and we have no claims against the company," explained Arkins M. G. Cisco, Head of the Aggrieved former AML contractors.

ArcelorMittal clarifies that it has never opposed any proposed settlement to reach an amicable solution to concerns from the former independent contractors.

AML remains committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and calls for adherence to the Government of Liberia's statement of zero tolerance of disruption to rail operations for any reason.

