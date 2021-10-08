Nigeria: Zamfara Police Rescue 187 Kidnapped Victims From Forest

Zamfara — The Zamfara State police tactical operatives, in a joint operation with other agencies, yesterday, rescued 187 victims of kidnapping from Tsibiri Forest in Gora village, Maradun local government, Rini village in Bakura local government, as well as Sabon Birni village and Shinkafi in Shinkafi council areas of the state, respectively.

Police in the state and other security agencies had been carrying out offensive on identified bandits' locations in different parts of the state with a view to riding the place of all criminal elements.

This was believed to have followed the implementation of the new security measures by Zamfara State government.

In a statement by the command's public relations officer, a Superintendent of Police,Muhammad Shehu, said the abducted victims, who spent many weeks in captivity, were unconditionally rescued following an extensive search and rescue operations that lasted several hours.

He further said the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, had immediately handed over the rescued victims to the representative of Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle of the state, and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.

Balarabe, while receiving the victims, said, the new security measures in the State had been yielding tremendous result, because it had led to successful rescue of many abducted victims that run into hundreds

The CP further briefed the SSG that the exercise had even led to an arrest of some bandits and their collaborators.

He said some bandits had already been charged to court while others were undergoing discreet investigation at the State CID, Gusau, adding that they would continue to put in their best to ensure the return of lasting peace and security in the state.

He sympathised with the victims for the sufferings they passed through while in captivity and promised that the police would redouble their commitments to protecting lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

The SSG, however, thanked the police and other security agencies for their resilience and hard work in the enforcement of the new security measures, and assured them of the state government continuous support and encouragement to performing their duties effectively.

He added that the state government would ensure that the victims were adequately treated before being reunited with their families.