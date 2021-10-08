Uganda: Govt Promises to Relocate Over 10,000 Ntoroko Flood Victims

There was excitement in Ntoroko District as government committed to resettle more than 10,000 flood victims.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, while addressing locals at the weekend, said government had earmarked Shs5 billion to have the first batch settled in safer zones.

The victims are residing in makeshift houses after they were displaced by the rising water levels on Lake Albert.

The affected villages include Kamuga, Kataga, Rwangara, and Katolingo.

Ms Nabbanja said they had also secured another Shs800 million for the reconstruction of Rwangara Health Centre III which was also destroyed.

The construction works, which commence this month, will be spearheaded by the UPDF engineering brigade.

"I watched the news on TV and witnessed how they were living in a deplorable condition. They are living above the water and this is unacceptable. I want my fellow leaders in Cabinet and in Parliament to support my request for funding and come to their rescue," the minister said.

"The decision to get land where to relocate you will be made by the Cabinet. l cannot make such a decision as an individual, it's for the President," she said.

Ms Nabbanja pledged to notify President Museveni about the situation in Ntoroko.

Ntoroko District started experiencing floods in September 2019.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The floods have since submerged parts of Kanara Sub-county and Kanara Town Council, leaving 10,783 people affected, according to the district floods assessment report.

"I have come to understand that you don't want to go very far away from the lake because you are fishermen. We shall see how the government can buy for you land for resettlement," she said.

The Ntoroko District chairperson, Mr William Kasoro, said government should temporarily resettle victims on part of Semliki game reserve.

"We want government to degazette only 8 square miles of 220 entire square miles of Tooro game reserve to be given to our people who have been affected. We want 3 of 8 square miles to be for resettlement while others for cattle keeping," he said.

The floods have also affected three government primary schools of Umoja, Kachwakumu and Rwangara and parents are not certain whether their children will resume studies next year when schools reopen.

Mr Edward Kule, the Kanara Sub-county chairperson, said the revenue collection has since reduced from Shs30 million per quarter to Shs2 million.

Some of the revenue sources were cattle markets and shops, which were all destroyed, leaving the sub-county to rely on government grants.