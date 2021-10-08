South Africa: UK Will Accept South African Digital Vaccine Passport, Health Minister Announces

analysis

The Department of Health launches proof of vaccination passport for South African travellers, regarded as the first phase in developing a secure digital vaccine certificate for all South Africans.

The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announced on Friday morning that the digital vaccine passport, officially launched this morning, will be accepted by the United Kingdom as proof of vaccination and travellers will not be required to quarantine.

South Africa was removed from the UK's red list on Thursday evening (7 October) which will open up travel and tourism opportunities.

The digital certificate was formally launched during a media briefing on Friday 8 October.

"It has been in the testing phase, but many people have already uploaded it to their cellphones," Phaahla said.

He said this was the first phase in the development of a secure digital vaccine certificate and there will be improvements going forward -- especially on the safety and security of the certificate.

He said the vaccination certificate will also be a "tool to enable vaccinated people to access opportunities that service providers will make available in sport and recreation, for discounts, prizes, entertainment and music festivals".

"I am happy that we have been taken from the...