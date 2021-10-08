South Africa: HWS Should Explain in Detail How It Is Justifiable Within Any Civilised Society to Kill Baboons

analysis

Instead of declaring baboons 'dangerous' amid monumental unmitigated circumstances, it makes a lot more sense to deal with the problem of habituation.

One would have hoped that the opinion piece by Phil Richarson, project manager at Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) would have got down to brass tacks and described the true state of our urban baboons and how the system needs to change to bring some empathy and understanding for these beleaguered creatures.

From the wilds of Mana Pools to the urban fringes of Cape Town: Lessons learnt from living with baboons

Instead, we are taken on a personal journey of Richardson's which is neither here nor there to any of us. What he should be explaining in fine detail is how it is justifiable within any civilised society to kill baboons in terms of the protocols. More than 402 baboons have died since 2012, of which 68 (according to HWS records when they held the contract on the Cape Peninsula from 2012 until September 2020) were killed in terms of the protocols. The other deaths were human induced, unknown, killed by hunting permit and natural causes. What a diabolical record of baboon loss. Our own record of baboons killed...