South Africa: Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment On Arrest of an Official From North West Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism in Connection With Illegal Rhino Horn Trade

press release

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment confirms the arrest of an official from the North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) in connection with illegal rhino horn trade.

The official and the owner of a security company were arrested on Thursday afternoon in relation to alleged contraventions of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, the Rhino Norms and Standards and contravention of permit conditions.

The men were arrested and a vehicle seized by a multi-departmental team comprising members of the Department's Green Scorpions, working in collaboration with the Hawks, the DEDECT and the Northern Cape Department of Environment and Nature Conservation (DENC).

The suspects are alleged to have conveyed 17 individual detached rhino horns from the Northern Cape to North West in contravention of permit conditions issued by both provinces.

The men are also alleged to have been involved in the trade in rhino horns using permits to cover up their illegal activities.

The suspects will appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 October 2021.