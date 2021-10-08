Zimbabwe: Slogan Chanting Activists Acquitted

8 October 2021
263Chat (Harare)

Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko on Thursday 7 October 2021 set free two Harare residents who had been on trial on charges of disorderly conduct for allegedly chanting a slogan while attending a court session for pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe in April 2021.

The two Harare residents Ngonidzashe Mupfumba and Kudakwashe Butao, who were out of prison custody on bail, had been on trial after they were arrested on 6 April 2021 and charged with disorderly conduct as defined in section 41(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

During trial, prosecutors alleged that Mupfumba and Butao, who were represented by Gift Mtisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, engaged in disorderly conduct by chanting a slogan "Ahoi Macomrades, Ahoi" outside Harare Magistrates Court after attending a court session for Haruzivishe and where some police officers were attempting to disperse people.

But Magistrate Mateko on Thursday 7 October 2021 discharged Mupfumba and Butao at the close of the prosecution case and ruled that State witnesses contradicted each other glaringly in their testimonies during trial and failed to corroborate each other's evidence.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X