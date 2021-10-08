Zimbabwe: Accident Claims Six At Chinese-Owned Mazowe Mine

OXYGEN tanks explosion has claimed six lives at a Chinese owned mine in Saisai, Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.
The unfortunate development was confirmed by Mazowe South Member of Parliament, Fortune Chasi .
According to Chasi lives claimed include one child and five Chinese workers.
"Very sad development at Saisai mine Mazowe South Ward 20.
"Oxygen tanks burst killing several people who include 1 child, 5 Chinese workers."
