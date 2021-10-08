Zimbabwe: First Family Disowns Sakhile Mnangagwa

The first family has denied links with Sakhile Mnangagwa, who was recently duped of US$68 000 in a botched car deal.

In a statement yesterday, Presidential Communications Permanent Secretary, Regis Chikowore dismissed news stories carried in local dailies linking Sakhile to the first family.

"The Office of the President and Cabinet is dismayed by a malicious story appearing in three of our local dailies today linking the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, to a court case in which the president is not a respondent," said Chikowore.

"The said story directly links one, Sakhile Mnangagwa, involved in the case to the First Family, creating an erroneous impression that the First Family is vicariously answerable. This is outright malice. If the three dailies had bothered to verify their facts as they should always do before going to print, they would have not dragged the First Family into the said court case," added Chikowore.

Meanwhile, Sakhile was mentioned in a court case on Wednesday as a complainant and in the state papers his home address was noted as Lot 1 Sherwood Block, Kwekwe.

The first family has strong business interests in Kwekwe including a farm in Sherwood.

Moreso, in January this year, Sakhile was also named as the President's son in a case in which a Harare man attempted to bulldoze through Beitbridge Border Post claiming he was running errands for 'Sakhile, President Mnangagwa's son'.