Namibia: Malaria Vaccine a 'Game-Changer'

FORMER health minister and current Malaria Elimination 8 ambassador Richard Kamwi says the green light from the World Health Organisation for the first malaria vaccine to be rolled out in countries battling the disease is 'a game-changer.'

The vaccine called RTS,S or Mosquirix was proven effective six years ago and has been successfully piloted in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

WHO researched its effectiveness on more than 800 000 children in those countries and it is the only approved malaria vaccine.

Kamwi said this is good news for the region which is still struggling to reach its targets of malaria elimination.

"This type of news is good news for sub-Saharan Africa, but more importantly for SADC Elimination 8.

"This is what we have been looking for all along. We see the vaccine as a game-changer to malaria elimination," he said.

The Malaria Elimination 8 initiative, called the E8, is a coalition of eight countries working towards the elimination of malaria in southern Africa by 2030.

These countries include Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Eswatini, which are considered the front line countries, where the aim was to eliminate malaria by 2020.

Second line countries include Angola, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, where the aim is to eliminate malaria by 2030.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus endorsed the vaccine on Wednesday and said it should be widely rolled-out across sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.

Ghebreyesus said the vaccine is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. He called the moment 'historic'.

"I started my career as a malaria researcher and I longed for the day that we would have an effective vaccine against this ancient and terrible disease. Today is that day. A historic day," he said.

According to the WHO, 229 million cases of malaria are reported each year, 94% of which are from Africa.

Annually, the disease is responsible for 409 000 deaths globally.

Namibia recorded 12 507 malaria cases and 40 deaths in 2020.