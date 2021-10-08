Nigeria Rejects Single Pathway to Energy Transition

As the move for transition from fossil fuels and carbon emissions to renewable as a source of energy and net zero carbon gathers steam globally, the federal government has rejected the 'one size fits all' approach of having a single pathway for all countries.

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who revealed Nigeria's position in Abuja yesterday, said the country was adopting the concept of 'just' energy transition which takes into cognisance the specific circumstances of each nation in developing the energy transition pathway that best achieves the environmental, social, political and economic objectives of each nation.

Sylva, who stated the government's position in a keynote address at the 2021 Seplat Energy summit in Abuja, explained that energy transition is a process, not an instant destination.

This is as the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said the nation's energy transition would not be limited to incremental steps but transformational steps.

Osinbajo who was represented by minister of state environment, Sharon Ikeazor, said, "Nigeria needs a broader set of policies that must align with energy security, which must foster a smooth energy transition across various levels of energy demands.

"Over the next decade, every energy segment in Nigeria will be affected by this shift in energy supply and demands."

Similarly, the chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako, who noted that the company has set 2024 as the target to end gas flaring in all of its operations, said: "Seplat Energy delivers over 50 per cent of gas supply in Nigeria. Seplat is to remove gas flares by 2024. Our plan is to replace all of the wood we use in homes with the use of liquefied petroleum gas which is a cleaner energy. 0ver 500kg of gas will be delivered in LGP."

Orjiako, who also noted that the company is focused on ensuring that the environment is protected through many options, including ending gas flaring, said: "Seplat Energy will be launching our tree planting initiatives from the first quarter of 2022, which will drive youth employment and a cleaner environment.

"Replacing diesel generators with cleaner renewable energy will definitely solve Nigeria's power deficit."