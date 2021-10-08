Nigeria: I'm Being Blackmailed With My Sex Tape - Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage described it as a video clip of an intimate moment she had with someone she is dating.

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she is being blackmailed for a sex tape.

The 41-year-old singer revealed this during an interview with an American radio personality and singer, Angie Martinez, in Newyork.

The singer hinted that the blackmailer sent the sex video of herself and her current date to her team demanding money.

She said "I'm not gonna call it a sex tape. But the first thing I did was to call my manager because this person is asking for money.

" I'm not gonna have somebody blackmail for doing something that is natural."

The sex tape, which raises concerns for Tiwa, is coming at a time when she's at the peak of her career and willing to own the narrative.

"For me, it's like why now, when the music is so good, I've grown. Nobody wants that of them, it's so embarrassing, like for my fans, family, and friends," she said.

The singer, who would be releasing the video of her smash hit, "Somebody's Son" featuring American singer Brandy, on Tuesday also encouraged her fans who would like to protect her and defend her to 'let it go".

Tiwa also disclosed that she has over 13 million followers with whom she is very open with and she shares an impeccable relationship with her fans.

Career

As Tems and Wizkid's 'Essence' continue to dominate the American Billboard charts, Tiwa hinted that the Billboard should look out for more Nigerian artistes, whose music is paving ways for Afro-beat music.

She mentioned the likes of 'Omale,' 'Fireboy', 'Tems' and 'Ayra Starr', as young Nigerian artistes the would evolve and set the pace for Afrobeat in America.

Speaking about her collaboration with American Artiste, Brandy Norwood, on her hit song Somebody's son', which Angie described as an "unexpected interesting collaboration", Tiwa described her love for the legendary American music star, Brandy, as her inspiration.

Tiwa said, "The love is an understatement, every interview I've ever been to, the name keeps coming up. She is the only one I have always wanted to do this with. She is the reason why I really started singing. I'm obsessed with Brandy."

Early music career

When quizzed about how long she had been singing, Tiwa noted that she began her career as a background vocalist.

She said, "I started doing background vocals for George Micheals and Mary Blige. That was my introduction to the game. I was like 16, I was a baby, with a beautiful voice."

"I was confident because I didn't have pressure from the industry, I was just doing me, basically having fun and getting paid to do it".

She also said her African parents didn't want her to sing. They insisted that she must go to school.

"My African parents were like, you have to study. I was lucky, I studied music. It was a scholarship at Berklee College of music," she said.

However, the mother-of-one, said she would not let her son, Jamil Balogun, become an artiste. In her words, "There is a dark side for being in the limelight and I don't want him to go through it."

Upon graduating, she said she began writing songs for American musician Monica and other singers, but in 2010, she decided to return to Nigeria.

On her future plans, Tiwa said she hopes to be in the American Grammy Superbowl in the next decade.