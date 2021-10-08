Namibia: Preparing for the Fourth Wave

A SURVEY conducted by the Namibia Private Practitioners Forum has shown that a lack of planning and several challenges around the provision of quality healthcare contributed to the high number of Covid-19 deaths in Namibia during its third wave of infection.

This is based on private healthcare providers' experience.

The country was not ready for the third wave, the survey revealed.

It states that Namibia experienced over 1 300 deaths per million people - more than double the global average of 598 people per million.

The forum aims to analyse the experience of private healthcare providers during Namibia's third Covid-19 wave, to identify lessons learnt and to lessen the impact of an imminent fourth wave of infections.

During the third wave, hospitals were overwhelmed - particularly public hospitals that saw patients transferred from private hospitals due to their lack of capacity.

Hospitals like the Katutura Intermediate Hospital experienced around 12 Covid-19-related deaths per day during the third wave.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services, as well as healthcare experts have alluded to a fourth infection wave being expected by December.

The forum's survey was conducted among about 400 general practitioners and medical specialists.

According to the survey, 88% of the respondents confirmed they were involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, of which 36% reported they were completely overwhelmed, 55% said they found it difficult to cope, while 9% reported they found it fairly easy to cope with the third wave.

Meanwhile, 77% were compelled to care for Covid-19 patients at their practice, of which they said the treatment went beyond their intended infrastructure capacity.

In the survey, 90% of the participants admitted there were not sufficient private healthcare facilities in their area of practice during the third wave.

Of that figure, 31% said no efforts were made to increase capacity during the third wave, while another 31% said efforts were made but were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, 29% said their efforts were successful.

Many respondents believed public healthcare facilities are capable and reliable, although many may not agree with this.

PUBLIC HEALTH

The health ministry has managed to inin crease bed capacity at various towns in the country ahead of and during the third wave.

According to information shared by health minister Kalumbi Shangula, the ministry has managed to increase the number of isolation beds with new projects, comprising prefabricated isolation units, which were completed between June 2020 and September this year.

The capacity of recently completed facilities ranges between two and 12 beds.

Shangula at the most recent Covid-19 briefing, said the Windhoek Central Hospital and the Walvis Bay State Hospital have acquired 24 additional beds each, while the Eenhana, Katima Mulilo, Mariental and Keetmanshoop hospitals have received 12 extra beds each, and Okongo, Rundu and Gobabis have obtained eight additional beds.

Other facilities, including those at Opuwo and Oshakati, have obtained four additional beds each.

Similar projects are currently underway at Okahao (12 beds), Andara (12 beds), Otjiwarongo (12 beds), Okahandja (12 beds) and Karasburg (eight beds).

The former tuberculosis ward at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital will also be expanded to cater for an additional 96 Covid-19 beds.

The ministry is currently busy evaluating bids to recommend a contractor for this project.