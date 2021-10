Tanzania has received the second consignment of over half million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China ahead of the planned second phase mass rollout.

The 576,558 Sinopharm vaccine doses were received earlier on Friday by the Minister of Health Community Development Gender Elderly Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima.

According to the Government Chief Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, the doses have been brought in the country under the World Health Organization (WHO) program known as Covax Facility.