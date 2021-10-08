Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Endorses Nigeria Skits Industry Awards

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken his commitment to the promotion of inclusive society a notch higher as he formally endorsed the maiden Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA) and gave consent to the nomination of Lagos as the host city of the event.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, said this was in demonstration of Sanwo-Olu's belief that the society will be built with everyone contributing their quota in different ways.

He stated this on Monday when the promoter of the NSIA, Congressman Bimbo Daramola, paid him a visit at the Lagos House, Marina where he presented the governor with the Awards insignia.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the creative sector continues to be an area of interest to him, hence necessitating the many support for arts development in Lagos State, particularly because Lagos is the entertainment capital of Nigeria, with the State providing the launch pad for many successful artistes and a city of hope, where dreams are realised for the budding ones.

Declaring his love for the emerging skits industry, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the organisers for thinking of giving formal recognition to the artistes who have used the medium of skits to give expression to their various talents.

The governor said the creativity, passion and determination that they have shown has made skits a significant feature of the Nigerian entertainment landscape, agreeing that giving the skit makers the recognition they have earned is proper and thoughtful.

He urged them to continue to use their talents to promote the wellbeing and the advancement of Lagos and the country at all times, because as great influencers to millions of people they must realise that they also have responsibility to ensure that their talents and creativity is deployed responsibly at all times even as they use the vehicle of humour sometimes to deliver such messages.