Zimbabwe: Ilala Lodge Hotel Celebrates Thirty Years in Hospitality With Loyal Industry Partners

The renowned Ilala Lodge Hotel in Victoria Falls celebrated three decades in hospitality at a private event held with longstanding regional tourism partners on Monday evening.

The family-run hotel hosted 60 regional partners, including travel agents, Destination Management Companies (DMC's) and industry partners who have supported the hotel in its successful history. Guests travelled from Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Livingstone, Maun, Harare and Victoria Falls to join the celebrations.

The event took place within the hotels luxurious poolside lounge and commenced with a speech from the hotel owner Jim Brown, who shared his gratitude to industry partners for their support and their contribution to the on-going success and longevity of the establishment. Brown made particular reference to their loyalty in the past 18 months during Covid-19.

In addition to thanking industry partners, Brown gave his appreciation to committed staff members of Ilala Lodge Hotel. "Our most important cog in the machinery of a successful hotel is its staff. Hospitality is a people business, but the staff and management are by far the most essential ingredient in making for prosperous hotel, " said Brown.

He continued to thank two particular members of staff who have been with the company since 1991. Brown commented, "Peter and Basil have been with us since the beginning and to them, and others who are nearing this milestone, we owe a big affirmation of gratitude for 30 years of loyalty."

Brown attributed the hotel's accomplishments to remaining relevant, adaptable and flexible while applying a mindset of persistence and perseverance as the hotel steps forward into another chapter and many more years of hospitality success.

An evening of networking and reconnecting with fellow colleagues unfolded, and guests expressed their excitement to Ilala Lodge Hotel for providing the opportunity for industry partners be reunited after months of separation due to travel restrictions.