Zimbabwe: Ilala Lodge Hotel Celebrates Thirty Years in Hospitality With Loyal Industry Partners

8 October 2021
263Chat (Harare)

The renowned Ilala Lodge Hotel in Victoria Falls celebrated three decades in hospitality at a private event held with longstanding regional tourism partners on Monday evening.

The family-run hotel hosted 60 regional partners, including travel agents, Destination Management Companies (DMC's) and industry partners who have supported the hotel in its successful history. Guests travelled from Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Livingstone, Maun, Harare and Victoria Falls to join the celebrations.

The event took place within the hotels luxurious poolside lounge and commenced with a speech from the hotel owner Jim Brown, who shared his gratitude to industry partners for their support and their contribution to the on-going success and longevity of the establishment. Brown made particular reference to their loyalty in the past 18 months during Covid-19.

In addition to thanking industry partners, Brown gave his appreciation to committed staff members of Ilala Lodge Hotel. "Our most important cog in the machinery of a successful hotel is its staff. Hospitality is a people business, but the staff and management are by far the most essential ingredient in making for prosperous hotel, " said Brown.

He continued to thank two particular members of staff who have been with the company since 1991. Brown commented, "Peter and Basil have been with us since the beginning and to them, and others who are nearing this milestone, we owe a big affirmation of gratitude for 30 years of loyalty."

Brown attributed the hotel's accomplishments to remaining relevant, adaptable and flexible while applying a mindset of persistence and perseverance as the hotel steps forward into another chapter and many more years of hospitality success.

An evening of networking and reconnecting with fellow colleagues unfolded, and guests expressed their excitement to Ilala Lodge Hotel for providing the opportunity for industry partners be reunited after months of separation due to travel restrictions.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X