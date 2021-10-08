Egypt's Mufti Decries Israeli Ruling to Allow Jews to Pray At Al Aqsa Mosque

8 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam condemned in the strongest terms the ruling by an Israeli court that gives Jews the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, deeming it a violation of Islamic sanctities.

In a statement on Friday, Allam, who is also the head of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide, made it clear that this ruling violated all international laws and conventions, saying it threatens to ignite the situation in the region.

He also urged the international community with all its bodies and organizations worldwide to offer all support to the Palestinian people to restore their rights.

He further warned of the serious repercussions of this ruling on security and stability in the region.

On Wednesday, an Israeli judge ruled that "quiet" Jewish prayer can be held at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as long as it remains silent and does not violate Israeli police instruction.

