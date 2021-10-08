Egypt: Awqaf Minister Greets Sisi On Mawlid

8 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa has greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the advent of the Prophet Muhammed birthday, known as al-Mawlid al-Nabawi.

The minister wished the president and Egypt more progress, prosperity and security.

Gomaa also extended his greetings to Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli, Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb, House of Representatives Speaker Hanafi Gebali, and Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek on the occasion.

The Mawlid is commemorated in Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

People in some Muslim countries including Egypt celebrate the occasion by buying different kinds of sweets.

