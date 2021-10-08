Egypt: Sports Minister Meets Mo Salah Amid Visit to Training of National Team

8 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi met Thursday with Egyptian football player and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, on the fringe of the minister's visit to the training camp for the national football team in Borg el Arab, Alexandria.

Sobhi congratulated Salah on his astonishing achievements in Liverpool, and wished him more success, saying that he has become a model for the youth and a good representative for Egypt worldwide.He reiterated his confidence in Salah and all the players in the national team that they will do their best in the coming matches to add more achievements for the Egyptian football.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X