Egypt: Sports Minister Meets Mo Salah Amid Visit to Training of National Team

Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi met Thursday with Egyptian football player and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, on the fringe of the minister's visit to the training camp for the national football team in Borg el Arab, Alexandria.

Sobhi congratulated Salah on his astonishing achievements in Liverpool, and wished him more success, saying that he has become a model for the youth and a good representative for Egypt worldwide.He reiterated his confidence in Salah and all the players in the national team that they will do their best in the coming matches to add more achievements for the Egyptian football.

MENA