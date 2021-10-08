Namibia: Fim Regulations Consultations to Start Soon

THE financial institutions watchdog Namfisa says it will soon start with formal consultations on the regulations and standards that will accommodate the Financial Institutions and Markets Act.

This follows publication in the Government Gazette last Friday.

The Financial Institutions and Markets Act was published with the Namfisa Act, and the two pieces of legislation consolidate and harmonise the laws regulating nonbanking financial institutions and financial intermediaries, as well as financial markets in Namibia.

According to Namifisa's chief executive officer, Kenneth Matomola, these acts also aim to strengthen the regulator's enforcement powers, and to empower his organisation and the minister of finance to issue standards and regulations.

"Some of the regulatory transformations compel insurers to adopt plain language in all policies, and aim to avoid common conflicts or disputes between policyholders and financial services providers.

"The act seeks to widen the scope of unit trust schemes by introducing different collective investment schemes. It further repeals the outdated Pension Funds Act of 1956, and promotes innovation in pension and retirement funding, among other benefits," Matomola says.

The FIM Act further seeks to foster soundness of financial institutions and financial intermediaries, and to ensure fairness, efficiency and orderliness of the financial institutions and markets sector, as well as to protect consumers of financial services.

Matomola says key stakeholders will be informed on the latest developments on the relevant platforms.