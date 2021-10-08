Namibia Gets Davos Invitation

Namibia has for the first time been invited to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting to be held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos in January next year.

President Hage Geingob's economic advisor James Mnyupe made the revelation at State House on Wednesday while briefing the media on the recent trip where he accompanied Geingob to New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76).

About 3 000 high-level executives and officials as well as leaders of more than 50 countries gather annually for the meeting in the Swiss ski resort.

The Davos meeting themed 'Working Together, Restoring Trust' will take place from 17 to 21 January 2022.

Mnyupe said the invitation is due to Geingob's visionary objective as set out in the Harambee Prosperity Plan2 (HHP2).

He said government is looking at about 10 companies that have a good story to tell at Davos.

On his part, Geingob described the Davos invite as a "golden opportunity" to pull the country out of the situation it's in.

"This is a golden opportunity. Don't destroy it for pettiness, grab this opportunity," he stressed.

During the weeklong gathering, political and business leaders discuss the most pressing global, regional and industry issues.

Next year's meeting will also focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, the WEF said.

The forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.