Nigeria: TETFund Extends Support to NIPRD, Other Agencies for Drug Production

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has promised to provide 'mega research support' to four public agencies for the purpose of producing drugs.

It listed the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) as one of the agencies that will benefit from the support.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, disclosed this yesterday during a virtual meeting on the 'Institutionalisation of R and D in Nigeria's Pharmaceutical Subsector Thematic Group', which coincided with the one year anniversary of the establishment of the TETFund Research and Development Standing Committee (RDSC).

Bogoro, who did not provide details of the identity and specific research activities the other agencies are expected to undertake, noted that the NIPRD would collaborate with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan, to carry out research and production of Phytomedicine.

He said: "TETFund will be providing mega research support to some agencies, and in a matter of days, maximum of one or two weeks, I may be sitting with about four entities that have been identified. "And I am happy to mention here that NIPRD will be leading the mega research thrust in respect of drug development, and I intend to request that they work with one or two entities."

Speaking on the institutional arrangement of the proposed National Research and Development Foundation, (NRDF), he said the foundation would be subsumed under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), when it is established, stating that the agency would not be domiciled in a single ministry.

The TETFund boss expressed belief that activities of the RDSC are gradually and firmly transforming perceptions about research in the country, adding that the committee was changing people's opinions about the appropriate direction that the country must take, going forward.

"We should be proud of what we are doing for our country. So let's remain focused. The patriotic resolve of all members has been the secret of the success of RDSC. At a time that COVID-19 has ravaged the world, we are turning to the experts, as the pharmaceutical scientists have significant and central role to play," he said.

Also, the Chairman of TETFund RDSC, Prof NjiddaGadzama, who delivered the anniversary speech at the meeting, said since its inauguration on September 24, 2020, the committee, which comprises 165 members and 13 thematic groups, has produced about 32 different reports.

Gadzama said although the committee's work was done during very difficult times of COVID-19, it paid advocacy visits to several appropriate bodies and agencies with visible R and D outputs in Nigeria, adding that such visits have consolidated its thinking that the new paradigm of knowledge-based economy would enhance the GDP of Nigeria.

Air Peace Chairman Denies Involvement in Deployment of Military Personnel to Ihiala LGA

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has denied the allegation that he collaborated with the Anambra State Government to deploy soldiers in IhialaLocal Government Area of the state.

Onyema, who said he was totally ignorant of any deployment of military personnel anywhere in the state, expressed shock that mischief-makers could level such allegation against him from the figment of their imagination without flinching at such unscrupulous act.

He also expressed shock at the rate some people unleash propaganda and vendetta to get at his person, who has always stood for peace and has significantly contributed to the development of his community and also empowered youths by creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

The airline boss said: "My attention has been drawn to a recorded voice trending on social media in which I was mentioned as having collaborated with the Anambra State Government in the deployment of military personnel to Mbosi junction on the Onitsha-Owerri expressway that resulted in the killing of two youths in the area.

"I find this accusation one too many and very unfortunate. I didn't know that there were even soldiers stationed anywhere in the local government area let alone bringing them to that particular spot.

"There is no truth whatsoever in this assertion. It remains what it is: naked mischief aimed at smearing my name and bringing me in direct confrontation with my people who actually know better."

Expressing shock at the allegation, Onyema said he does not even believe in the use of force to settle the issues at hand, but believes in dialogue and nonviolence, "which are a more potent ways to ensure the reign of peace in any society.

"So how could I have brought in soldiers? Who am I? I do not exercise executive political powers at any level of government, and therefore, cannot deploy soldiers or any security personnel for any reason. I am also not the Chief of Army Staff or even the commander of the smallest military formation in Nigeria. From where do I have powers to move soldiers around the country for military duties? I have not ever suggested the use of force or army to solve problems that dialogue and peaceful engagement can solve, and I will never do that.

"What was or is my offence? If this is about my persistent call for all sides to apply peaceful means to resolve national differences, I would like to reiterate that I cannot call for war in my homeland in order to please certain quarters.

"I am doing God's work by calling for peace at all times. Constantly demonising and calling me all manner of bad names is unhelpful as it is shocking and unfortunate."

Onyema said he was bewildered that anyone could suggest that he would with all intents and purposes bring armed soldiers to kill his own people or any other persons for that matter, describing it as the height of callousness by anybody.