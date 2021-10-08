Nigeria: Air Peace Resumes Flight Operations to Johannesburg

The Nigerian major carrier, Air Peace, has announced that the resumption of flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, will take place on October 17, 2021.

The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this to journalists, stated that the Lagos-Johannesburg service would operate twice a week- Thursdays and Sundays-with the luxury wide-body Boeing 777.

According to him, "We are happy to announce to our teeming customers the resumption of our Johannesburg service, which will be operated in strict compliance with established COVID-19 protocols."

Olise urged the flying public to follow all the stipulated guidelines for international flights.

He stated that customers can now book Johannesburg flights on the airline's website: flyairpeace.com, or its mobile app, reiterating Air Peace's commitment to providing best-in-class flight services, and observing the highest standards of safety.

The airline suspended its Johannesburg operations following the international flight restrictions imposed by the South African Government some months ago.

Air Peace commenced Johannesburg operations in December 2020, and currently services 19 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations, while it boasts of a varied fleet of 30 aircraft, the latest being four brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 jets.