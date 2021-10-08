Nigeria: JOHESU - Govt Appoints Seven-Man Panel to Resolve Dispute Over Salary Structure

8 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — The federal government has set up a seven-man technical committee to fine-tune adjustments in the new Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for members of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA).

CONHESS salary scale applies to health sector workers which includes nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, medical laboratory scientists, and radiographers.

Membership of the committee comprises of two representatives of JOHESU and one representative each of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Budget Office, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FML&E), Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSOF), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The setting up of the committee came just as JOHESU has decided to withhold its industrial action, which would have commenced this week, pending the outcome of the committee's meeting. .

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of JOHESU, Josiah Biobelemoye in Abuja yesterday, the union said it was necessary to give government the benefit of doubt in the implementation of CONHESS.

"JOHESU leadership reviewed the totality of the meeting of October 6, 2021, at the instance of the federal government team comprising of National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Budget Office, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FML&E), Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSOF), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), which was graced by JOHESU/AHPA leadership.

"After a thorough evaluation of the meeting, JOHESU/AHPA resolved as follows: we applaud the decision of the meeting to guarantee the participation of all the five Trade Unions and AHPA at the sessions relating to matters pertaining to Adjustment of CONHESS, noting with strong emphasis that this guarantees the laudable spirit of participatory industrial democracy.

"We also welcome the constitution of a 7-man technical team at the meeting comprising two (2) Representatives of JOHESU, and one representative each of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Budget Office, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FML&E), Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSOF), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS)."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X