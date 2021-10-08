Namibia: Poaching Cases Continue to Decline As Law Enforcers Tighten Noose

8 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Poaching incidents in the country continues to decline, with only 14 rhinos and 5 elephants having been killed so far this year, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism indicated this week.

According to statistics from the ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said, seven white rhinos plus one black rhino were poached from private farms, while six black rhinos were poached from the Etosha National Park.

The five elephants poached were from the Zambezi, Kavango East and Otjozondjupa regions, Muyunda added.

Namibia has attributed the drop in poaching numbers to improved law enforcement and more effective disruption of criminal networks, Muyunda concluded.

