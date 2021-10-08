Nigeria: UK - Vaccinated Nigerians Can Now Enter England Without Pre-Departure Testing, Self-Isolation

The UK Government has changed its travel rules, now allowing fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to enter into England without providing a pre-departure test and isolating from October 11.

The UK government disclosed this in a statement made available by its High Commission in Abuja to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The High Commission however noted that travellers who are not fully vaccinated must still adhere to the UK government's COVID-19 guidelines of pre-departure testing and isolation on arrival.

"From Monday, 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days.

"Although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test.

"This policy applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covid shield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson).

"Fully vaccinated means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England," the High Commission stated.

Acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, stated that the exemption of fully-vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK from providing a pre-departure test and self-isolating for 10 days is a very welcome development.

She noted that to make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency on recognising Nigeria's vaccine certification, which we have now done.

Llewellyn-Jones expressed the UK's commitments to opening up international travel and enabling those who wish to enter the UK, to do so safely.

"Vaccines work and - as the pandemic has shown - no one is safe until we are all safe. I would encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated," Llewellyn-Jones stated.

The UK government however explained that the day a traveller receives the final dose of vaccine does not count as one of the 14 days.

According to the UK government, travellers must be able to prove that they have been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government.

"For Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency are recognised.

"If you are not a fully vaccinated traveller from Nigeria to England, you must: Take a pre-departure COVID-19 test - to be taken in the 3 days before travel.

"Book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests - to be taken after arrival.

"Complete a passenger locator form - any time in the 48 hours before arrival.

"After you arrive, you must: quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days.

"Take a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight," the High Commission added.

NAN