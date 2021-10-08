Namibia: Two-Day National Long Course Swimming Gala Commences

Around 100 swimmers from four teams will take part in a two day national long course gala from Friday to Saturday at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the swimmers will compete in 627 events, NASU's Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara said in a statement.

"The swimmers have just finished their short course season and are ready for the long course, despite the expected cold pool waters. The recent cold temperatures we have had will negatively affect the pool temperatures and quite possibly the swimmers, too," she said.

NASU's President Aileen Botha said she is delighted with the swimmers' preparedness and professionalism, especially during various lockdowns experienced due to COVID-19.

"Our swimmers could continue training and are all excited when a gala can take place," she concluded.