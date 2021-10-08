Namibia: Two-Day National Long Course Swimming Gala Commences

8 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Around 100 swimmers from four teams will take part in a two day national long course gala from Friday to Saturday at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the swimmers will compete in 627 events, NASU's Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara said in a statement.

"The swimmers have just finished their short course season and are ready for the long course, despite the expected cold pool waters. The recent cold temperatures we have had will negatively affect the pool temperatures and quite possibly the swimmers, too," she said.

NASU's President Aileen Botha said she is delighted with the swimmers' preparedness and professionalism, especially during various lockdowns experienced due to COVID-19.

"Our swimmers could continue training and are all excited when a gala can take place," she concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X