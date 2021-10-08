Namibia: Home Affairs Official Waits Longer for Verdict in Murder Trial

Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security official Likius Valombola will have to wait three more weeks for the judgement in his murder trial in the Windhoek High Court.

The judgement in Valombola's trial was postponed to 28 October by judge Claudia Claasen on Friday, after she indicated that her verdict is not yet ready to be delivered.

Valombola (57) went on trial before Claasen in June last year, when he denied guilt on charges of murder and discharging a firearm in public.

He is accused of fatally injuring the 25-year-old Helao Ndjaba in a shooting incident in the Okuryangava area of Windhoek during the night of 18 to 19 May 2018.

Ndjaba was shot twice in the head during the incident, and died in a hospital in the city nine days later.

Valombola has been claiming during his trial that he fired two warning shots into the air after he had encountered a car blocking a road he was driving on and people around the car had surrounded his vehicle and banged on its side when he asked them to move their car out of the way. He also claimed there was an interval of about 10 seconds between the two warning shots.

Ndjaba may have been hit accidentally by a bullet that he fired, Valombola said.

However, state witnesses who had been at the scene testified during the trial that the shots were fired in quick succession and without an interval of 10 seconds as was claimed by Valombola.

Ndjaba was struck in the forehead by two bullets.

Valombola remains free on bail in an amount of N$15 000 pending the delivery of Claasen's judgement.