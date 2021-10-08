Namibia: Draft Bill Gives Kandjeke Powers to Penalise

THE new audit bill for the Office of the Auditor General will give auditor general Junias Kandjeke the provision of offences and penalties to anyone who "obstructs, hinders or interferes with" the institution's operations.

This comes after the public outcry for the mandate of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) to be expanded to hold entities accountable to audit opinions and recommendations.

The AG is currently responsible for auditing the financial statements of public offices, ministries and agencies.

Thereafter, it release audit reports which are tabled in parliament, and the entities then appear before the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts if their audit opinions are unsatisfactory.

Penalties would assist the AG with instances such as that of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, when it was restricted in its access to military equipment and operational military bases after its audit for the 2018/19 financial year.

The Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) in its recently launched report, titled 'Keep your eyes on the money' said the draft bill does not stipulate how such infractions should be reported, and who should prosecute such offences besides a court of law.

This is despite the additional power it gives Kandjeke's office.

"The drafting and review of a new legal framework for the AG would also give the legislature an opportunity to improve on the existing legislation, and possibly provide public auditors with more powers and clear, legal guidance when carrying out their work," the IPPR's report stated.

The institute criticised the lack of provision to obligate the AG to refer to public entities which are repeatedly presented with adverse audits, and the lack of a disclaimer for further investigation and prosecution by the Office of the Prosecutor General or the Anit-Corruption Commission.

"There is no rule mandating the AG to formalise and improve cooperation and coordination with other fiscal oversight mechanisms besides the public accounts committee," the report says.

"No mention is made of the discretionary powers of the president over the AG office that are currently in force," it further reads.

The IPPR says a review of the bill indicated that most of the provisions were either the same or very similar to those already reflected in the State Finance Act.

The bill also explains that the AG would no longer submit audit reports to the Ministry of Finance to be tabled in the National Assembly, but to the speaker.