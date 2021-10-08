Nigeria: AMAAs New Initiative to Empower Young Creatives

The Africa Movie Academy (AMAA) is launching a new initiative that will empower young creatives. Called 100 Film Project, the initiative will tackle unemployment and help creatives produce films that meet international standards.

"To tackle the perennial unemployment many youths are facing, we, at African Film Academy, are committed to creating a platform that gives African creative voices and access to the global market.

"This, we believe can be achieved through partnerships and collaborations with big brands across the continent. Thus, we introduce our 100 Film Project as our next project targeted at the creative industry and also increasing brand value," said Abiola Durodola, a new member of AMAA and coordinator of the initiative during a press parley to announce activities for the 2021 AMAA.

About 10,000 creatives will be engaged in all the projects which will be created in 18 months and create at least 100,000 jobs for creatives. Also, the initiative will incorporate a three-week Film in A Box training that has been structured by the Africa Film Academy.

To avoid copyright infringement, participants are asked to only provide a three-sentence synopsis of their stories. Those whose stories make the cut will receive support from the Academy as well as work with other industry greats to realise their dreams.

Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, at the parley, added that the project will create sustainable employment and empower young people to "do what they love to do best."

The initiative will kick off this month and will run for the next two years.

The 100 Film Project is in line with AMAA's consistent vision to create a market space for filmmakers. Since its debut in 2005, the AMAA has created an enabling environment for filmmakers to market their ideas and network with key players in the industry.

More so, AMAA prides itself on celebrating the best of African films. A notable example is 'The Milkmaid' which became the first Nigerian film to be submitted for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (also known as the Oscars). The film which was considered for the International Feature Film category, however, did not make the shortlist.

Anyiam-Osigwe reiterated that the AMAA is keen on films that tick every criterion in its jury list. Former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos State, Steve Ayorinde will be president of the jury for the 17th edition of the awards. He is a pioneering member of the awards.

Oyinkan Talabi, who is the new project manager of the awards, disclosed that AMAA 2021 is scheduled for November 28 while nominations will be announced on October 21. The main ceremony will be a hybrid event as most countries are yet to relax COVID-19 guidelines.