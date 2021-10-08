Nigeria: Chiwetalu Agu Arrested for Inciting Public, Support for IPOB, Says Nigerian Army

The Nigerian army yesterday confirmed the arrest of veteran Nigerian actor, Chiwetala Agu for allegedly inciting the public and soliciting support for the indigenous peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The Troops of the Nigerian Army arrested the veteran actor who was dressed in the Biafran flag at Upper Iweka Road, Onitsha, in Anambra state earlier.

In a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Nigerian army explained that Agu's actions negate the peace efforts in the region given the security situation in the state that has degenerated in the past few months leading to wanton killings and kidnappings

According to the statement, contrary to reports of brutalisation, the veteran actor was merely taken into custody for further investigation.

He said: "Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) have arrested one Chiwetalu Agu while inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

"Dressed in a very well-known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group. Though he attempted putting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalisation."

The Nigerian Army, however, acknowledges the rights of individuals of expression but stressed that such rights "must be done within the confines of the law, bearing in mind the imperative for peace, and national security."

"For the avoidance of doubt and emphasis, the IPOB remains proscribed. Therefore, any individual or group seen to be projecting and advancing the cause or activities of the group is viewed as brazenly challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

"More worrisome was the fact that considering the prevailing security situation of the region, coupled with the ongoing Exercise Golden Dawn, his action could be a tacit endorsement and support for the proscribed group. We have all witnessed the activities of the group take a violent dimension in recent times.

The Army noted that Agu was not brutalised as reported in sections of the media but was merely taken into custody for further investigation.

"Chiwetalu Agu has clearly demonstrated an uncharitable disposition to negate peace and security in the region, hence, he is taken into custody for preliminary investigation. It is important to once again place on record that the allegation that he was brutalized is false and should be disregarded accordingly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While the NA would not allow IPOB and its sponsors to hold the region captive and allow the security situation to degenerate, it is instructive to restate that national interest supersedes any parochial consideration. Individuals or groups who fan the embers of violence are warned to desist or face the consequences of their actions. The ongoing Exercises are on course and will rid the region of all forms of criminality.

"The peace-loving and law-abiding people of the South East are enjoined to please

go about their normal activities, as efforts are ongoing to bring perpetrators of violence to book. They are equally urged to continue to support the security agencies to restore normalcy to the region in furtherance of peace."