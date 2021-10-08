South Africa: Former Northern Cape Head of Department Arrested for Fraud

A former Northern Cape Health Department head and two company directors have been charged on allegations of fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management and Private Security Industry Regulation acts.

In a statement, the Hawks said it was alleged that during 2017, the former head of department, who was once a police officer and is currently the Deputy Director-General in another provincial department, irregularly awarded a security contract tender to Defensor Electronic Security.

"It is further alleged that the directors of the company submitted fraudulent documents in order to gain an unfair advantage over others to be awarded the tender as the highest bidder," read the statement.

They were awarded the tender between August and October 2017, worth a total value surpassing R224 million. However, the contract later escalated to R384 million.

The case was reported to the Hawk's Serious Corruption Investigation in December 2017, where an inquiry was registered. The enquiry was converted into a case docket in January 2020 culminating in the arrest and subsequent court appearance today.

The suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks on Friday morning and are expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate Court later today.

National Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, welcomed the arrests.

"The wheels of justice may not have started quick enough in this matter, but there is no doubt that they grind exceedingly fine. It is concerning to observe the involvement of senior managers in criminal activities." he said.

He added that members of the Hawks would continue to secure the attendance in court of all those who involve themselves in committing national priority offences without fear, favour or prejudice.