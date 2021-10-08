South Africa: Former Northern Cape Head of Department Arrested for Fraud

8 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A former Northern Cape Health Department head and two company directors have been charged on allegations of fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management and Private Security Industry Regulation acts.

In a statement, the Hawks said it was alleged that during 2017, the former head of department, who was once a police officer and is currently the Deputy Director-General in another provincial department, irregularly awarded a security contract tender to Defensor Electronic Security.

"It is further alleged that the directors of the company submitted fraudulent documents in order to gain an unfair advantage over others to be awarded the tender as the highest bidder," read the statement.

They were awarded the tender between August and October 2017, worth a total value surpassing R224 million. However, the contract later escalated to R384 million.

The case was reported to the Hawk's Serious Corruption Investigation in December 2017, where an inquiry was registered. The enquiry was converted into a case docket in January 2020 culminating in the arrest and subsequent court appearance today.

The suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks on Friday morning and are expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate Court later today.

National Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, welcomed the arrests.

"The wheels of justice may not have started quick enough in this matter, but there is no doubt that they grind exceedingly fine. It is concerning to observe the involvement of senior managers in criminal activities." he said.

He added that members of the Hawks would continue to secure the attendance in court of all those who involve themselves in committing national priority offences without fear, favour or prejudice.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X