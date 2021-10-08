South Africa: World Bank Says Climate-Smart Infrastructure Investments Could 'Deliver Benefits' to South Africa Worth R10-Trillion

7 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

South Africa needs R3.7-trillion worth of investments in climate-smart infrastructure, but it could pay off to the tune of 110,000 jobs and R10-trillion in other benefits, according to a new report by the World Bank.

A report by the World Bank titled, Africa's Pulse: Climate Change Adaptation in Sub-Saharan Africa Can Improve Resilience and Deliver Jobs, says that South Africa will need $215-billion -- or roughly R3.7-trillion -- in investment in its cities to mitigate and adapt to a heating world with a changing climate.

The investments have the potential, however, to create benefits that make this staggering figure far more palatable.

"In a region where much of the infrastructure, cities and transportation systems are yet to be built, investments in climate-smart infrastructure can help cities create jobs," a section of the report explains.

"Urban policies that are climate-sensitive can help local governments leverage their limited public finance with private sector investment while addressing problems such as pollution, floods, extreme heat and energy access. For instance, energy-efficient retrofits of buildings, low-carbon municipal waste and water, and green urban transport can deliver benefits to cities in the short and medium term. Recent evidence suggests that African countries need investment in more...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

