South Africa: World Bank Says Climate-Smart Infrastructure Investments Could 'Deliver Benefits' to South Africa Worth R10-Trillion

South Africa needs R3.7-trillion worth of investments in climate-smart infrastructure, but it could pay off to the tune of 110,000 jobs and R10-trillion in other benefits, according to a new report by the World Bank.

A report by the World Bank titled, Africa's Pulse: Climate Change Adaptation in Sub-Saharan Africa Can Improve Resilience and Deliver Jobs, says that South Africa will need $215-billion -- or roughly R3.7-trillion -- in investment in its cities to mitigate and adapt to a heating world with a changing climate.

The investments have the potential, however, to create benefits that make this staggering figure far more palatable.

"In a region where much of the infrastructure, cities and transportation systems are yet to be built, investments in climate-smart infrastructure can help cities create jobs," a section of the report explains.

"Urban policies that are climate-sensitive can help local governments leverage their limited public finance with private sector investment while addressing problems such as pollution, floods, extreme heat and energy access. For instance, energy-efficient retrofits of buildings, low-carbon municipal waste and water, and green urban transport can deliver benefits to cities in the short and medium term. Recent evidence suggests that African countries need investment in more...