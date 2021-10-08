Ghana: 1st Female MCE for AMA in 125years ... Other Assemblies Confirm 4, Reject 3

For the first time in 125 years, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), considered the mother of all metropolis in Ghana, on Thursday confrmed the first ever female Metropolitan Chief Executive.

Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, a former Minister of Fisheries and Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, obtained 30 out of the 30 ballots cast, representing 100 per cent of the total valid votes cast,

At the confirmation attended by members of Parliament, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, former Metropolitan Chief Executives, chiefs, traditional and religious leaders, Mrs Sackey promised to build a model city in her acceptance speech.

But she said there were challenges ahead that requires commitment and dedication of assembly members, presiding members and others to resolve.

While expressing her profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating her as the MCE for the AMA, she noted that her nomination and confirmation was indicative of the President's commitment to inclusive governance.

"I believe strongly that the battle is still the Lord's and we shall overcome," she said to a thunderous applause.

Mrs Sackey paid a glowing tribute to her predecessors and said their contribution made Accra a great city.

She said the Greater Accra Region had enormous resources that could be harnessed for the benefit of the people.

The three Members of Parliament (MPs) in the AMA who attended the confirmation ceremony, Messrs Nii Lantey Vanderpuijye, Odododiodioo Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuijye, Ablekumah Central, and Naa Darkoa Newman, Ablekumah South pledged their support for the MCE.

For his part, Nii Lantey Vanderpuijye advised Mrs Sackey , whom he described as his sister, to remain steadfast.

He reminded her that unity was needed in building a prosperous Assembly noting that over politicization, on the part of appointees to the office, had affected development of the AMA.

The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Jubilee House, Accra, Mr Lord Oblitey Commey, underscored the need for renewed commitment and renewed loyalty if the Assembly was to succeed.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey commended the Assembly Members for considering development over negative politicking and urged them to always confirm leaders with proven integrity regardless of the political party in government.

DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH in CAPE COAST reports that the re-nominated Metropolitan Chief Executive for Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur, has been rejected by the assembly members for the second time.

He garnered 40 yes representing 61.5 percent as against 25 no votes in the polls held on Wednesday.

The results were declared around 9:30 pm with most of members showing signs of tiredness and frustration.

During the first voting last week, the nominee had 34 in his favour and 31 against.

Mr Ernest Arthur contested the Cape Coast South Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 parliamentary elections and lost to Kweku Ricketts Hagan of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Drama unfolded as some residents as well as members of both the NPP and NDC thronged to venue on hearing that voting had moved deep into the night.

The confirmation of the nominee was supposed to commence at 4pm had to be delayed for hours due to seeming tension in the hall.

Most of the residents who gathered at the venue appealed to the assembly members to confirm the President's nominee for the development of the area while others said the rejection would enable the president to nominate another person as Chief Executive.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, who was at the venue for the confirmation went on her knees to plead with the assembly members to confirm nominee.

She urged to them to forge ahead and resolve whatever differences they had and unite towards the development of the area as development of the metropolis requires the support of all.

LYDIA DARLINGTON FORDJOUR, in the Upper West Region capital, WA reports that the confirmation of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Region went sour for nominees in the Lawra and Jirapa Municipalities who were both rejected by assembly members in their respective confirmation polls.

Mr Martin Bomba-Ire Domotiere, the nominee for Lawra was the first to suffer rejection. The former MCE who received a second nomination from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo failed to win two-thirds of his confirmation vote to retain his position.

With a total of 42 assembly members , comprising 29 elected members and 13 government appointees, the nominee secured only 21 of a total of 42 ballots cast, making him the first MMDCE nominee to be rejected in the region.

He will be waiting for the next ten days to once again have his fate decided by the assembly membersin another confirmation ballot.

In the Jirapa Municipality, Ms Christine Bombanye Amadu's second term bid came crushing when she failed to secure the 36 votes needed for her nomination to be upheld.

Ms Bombanye who is one of the three female nominees in the region secured 31 out of a total of 53 ballotscast, thereby denying her the opportunity to continue with her role as MCE for the area.

Earlier on Monday, nominee for the Wa East District, Suleman Ewurah, was unanimous approval by assembly members when she polled all 34 votes up for grabs.

From Ashaiman, DZIFA TETTEH TAY reported that Albert Boakye Okyere was yesterday confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman.

He garnered 24 of the 25 votes to pass as MCE for a second term for the densely populated municipality.

Expressing his appreciation to the President and all Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him, in his victory speech Mr. Okyere said he was opened to suggestions that would help develop the municipality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey and the Member of Parliament for the area, Henry Norgbe assured Mr Okyere that their doors were opened for collaborations that would enhance the welfare of residents.

KAFUI GATI reports from Mafi Adidome in the Volta Region that the three Tongu Districts - North, South and Central - have endorsed the President's nominees.

All three nominees received overwhelming affirmation from the Assembly members.

In Central Tongu, Moore Zonyrah, polled 41of the 42 votes cast giving him 97.5 per cent.

In the North Tongu District, Osborn Fenu Divine was unanimously affirmed having attained all 41 votes available. One member was absent at the election.

Mr. Seth Kwasi Agbi the nominee of South Tongu had 83.7 per cent with 50 yes votes and seven no votes; there were no rejected ballots.

Though the voting processes were peaceful and orderly in all the three districts there was a heavy security presence at the premises of the Assembly halls.

All the three confirmed DCEs pledged their support to all their traditional authorities and other stakeholders and appealed to them to assist in championing the development agenda of their respective districts.